COLORADO SPRINGS — Two of the individuals who had been approached by a suspect accused of stabbing eight individuals throughout an obvious random rampage in Colorado Springs mentioned the person requested them about their religion earlier than attacking.

Police haven’t launched any particulars in regards to the suspect as a result of investigators mentioned they’re nonetheless interviewing individuals concerned.

Terri Poore, 48, who’s homeless, informed The Gazette that she was cooking ravioli with a candle beneath a bridge close to America the Lovely Park early Monday morning when a person with a blanket draped over his shoulders approached her and requested whether or not she cherished God.

“I didn’t know if to say ‘Yes,’ and he was going to hurt me. Or ‘No,’ and he was going to hurt me,” she mentioned. “I’ve never been so traumatized in my life.”

Poore mentioned she didn’t reply and a person close by her tried kicking the suspect’s Four- to 5-inch knife away; the suspect attacked him, stabbing him about 20 occasions.

Jonny Seaton, 20, mentioned he tried to assist that wounded man and that, in some unspecified time in the future, the suspect requested him if he was a Christian.

Seaton mentioned he mentioned sure however his fiancee answered no. He mentioned the person then attacked them each. He mentioned the suspect held a knife to his neck and slashed his ear when he tried to flee. His fiancee charged the suspect and he slashed her face.

“He had some super-human speed to him or something,” Seaton mentioned.

The rampage began round 1:30 a.m. and ended about 40 minutes later when the suspect was restrained by some victims.

5 of the eight individuals wounded had been launched from the hospital inside a number of hours of being attacked. Not one of the accidents had been life-threatening, police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik mentioned.

There does to not seem like any relationship between the suspect and his victims, he mentioned.