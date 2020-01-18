Wizards coach thinks Raptors have a chance

Scott Brooks has taken a staff to the NBA Finals.

He is aware of what it takes and the substances inside a roster that make risk.

The final time you in all probability heard the Raptors talked about in a dialog with the NBA Finals as the subject was a lot earlier this season, when the league was nonetheless responding to the novelty of the Larry O’Brien trophy residing north of the 49th parallel.

Since then the Raptors have been an afterthought for probably the most half, although that ought to not shock anybody who’ve seen how this market is historically seen south of the border.

Brooks, now the top coach of a Washington staff absolutely in improvement mode, maybe currying a little bit favour pre-game or possibly simply expressing his opinion, advised these sleeping on the Raptors and their probabilities at a return to the Finals are ignoring the plain.

“They’re probably in the best position of everybody, because no one expects them to be where they want to be and they have every bit a chance to be in the Finals,” Brooks mentioned.

“They have experience, they have length, they have toughness, they got a bench, they got a good coach, they have great fans. They’re right there. They’re right there with the best teams in the East.”

Brooks took a really younger, however very proficient Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder staff to the Finals in 2011/12 and loved 60-win and 59-win seasons the next two years with out the identical playoff success, so he is aware of a factor or two about contenders.

Brooks, although excessive on Toronto’s probabilities, can’t ignore what he has seen from the Japanese Convention-leading Milwaukee bucks.

“Obviously Milwaukee is playing lights out, they started the season that way and they’ve been money every night and they’re going to be tough to beat, but Toronto has that championship DNA, that fibre,” Brooks mentioned.

“They’ve been there, they’ve seen it and they always have something to fall back on, potentially, if they’re down 1-0 in a series or 2-0 in a series. It’s a good thing to have.”

What Brooks didn’t level out, maybe as a result of he’s been busy coping with his personal damage points (solely Golden State has misplaced extra man video games to damage than Washington this yr) is that Toronto is simply now actually beginning to present their true hand.

They haven’t been absolutely wholesome since Nov. eight and gained’t get there till tonight in Minnesota, when Fred VanVleet is predicted to make his return.

Listening to Brooks it sounds very very similar to he nonetheless likes the Bucks as his No. 1 selection within the East however he’s not able to throw the Raptors out of the dialog like so many media pundits south of the border.