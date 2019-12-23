GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
NEW YORK — Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for 2 video games with out pay by the NBA on Sunday for coming into the spectator stands late within the Wizards’ loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night time.
The NBA stated the followers concerned have been banned by the 76ers for one 12 months from Wells Fargo Middle occasions and the ticket-holders’ seats have been revoked.
Thomas is averaging 1.6 factors and four.eight assists in his first season with Washington.
