WNBA’s 8-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000

NEW YORK — The WNBA and its union introduced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that may permit high gamers to earn greater than $500,000 whereas the common annual compensation will surpass six figures for the primary time.

The contract, which begins this season and runs by means of 2027, pays gamers a mean of $130,000 and ensures full salaries whereas on maternity depart. The settlement additionally gives enhanced household advantages, journey requirements and different well being and wellness enhancements.

“I call it historic,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert mentioned in a telephone interview. “The CBA guarantees substantial (financial) increases. The way we are paying these players is different than the past. … The top couple players are tripling (in pay) where they were. Other players are making $200,000-300,000. The average will be over $130,000. Everyone gets an increase here.”

The deal, which have to be ratified by homeowners and gamers, requires 50-50 income sharing beginning in 2021, primarily based on the league attaining income progress targets from broadcast agreements, advertising and marketing partnerships and licensing offers.

“I was adamant on the 50-50 target,” Engelbert mentioned. “The league and players work together to market this league so we can share revenue with the players. We have to hit some targets.”

The wage cap will go up 31% to $1.three million within the first 12 months — up from $996,000 and one other $750,000 in prize cash for particular competitions arrives in 2021. Beneath this deal, the utmost base wage would enhance to $215,000 from $117,500.

“You can pay your stars. That’s how the league grows,” Engelbert mentioned.

This would be the fifth CBA for the WNBA, which launched in 1997. Just like the final one, there’s a mutual opt-out provision after six years.

The CBA additionally proposes a minimal of $1.6 million in offseason league and group advertising and marketing agreements that may create as much as $300,000 in further annual money for choose gamers.

The rookie scale for the Nos. 1-Four picks will rise to $68,000 — a rise of about $15,000 from this 12 months — plus the power to qualify for league-guaranteed cash underneath the advertising and marketing settlement.

“It was collaborative effort,’” WNBA gamers’ union president Nneka Ogwumike mentioned. “I think that we really all had the same things in mind and had different way of getting there. We really put our heads together and came with some ideas.”

Ogwumike mentioned the labor pact gives extra monetary incentive for gamers to remain within the offseason as a substitute of taking part in abroad. Former league MVP Breanna Stewart tore an Achilles tendon abroad final 12 months and missed all the WNBA season. Diana Taurasi sat out a season a number of years in the past as a result of her Russian group was paying her greater than $1 million and needed her to relaxation.

“This agreement is reflective of the game growing and the league growing and then the revenue share will grow,” Ogwumike mentioned. “Revenue sharing is putting your best foot forward.”

Engelbert mentioned the extra cash wanted to fund the CBA will come from a wide range of sources.

“Teams and owners are stepping up. The league is stepping up,” mentioned the commissioner, who began final July.

She additionally touted the brand new “Changemakers” program, with key sponsors supporting the WNBA in its transformation throughout advertising and marketing, branding and participant and fan experiences. AT&T, Nike and Deloitte are the inaugural three enterprise companions.

“We’re hoping to lift, not just women in sports and women in basketball, but women in society.,” Engelbert mentioned.

The league will even increase its schedule by a number of video games and add an in-season Commissioner’s Cup event this 12 months. Different highlights of the CBA embrace:

— Journey enhancements the place gamers are given premium economic system airline tickets in addition to particular person rooms on street journeys. Prior to now, gamers flew coach and a few shared rooms.

— A extra liberal free company system that enables gamers to grow to be unrestricted free brokers sooner starting subsequent 12 months in the event that they aren’t given the “core” designation by their group. It additionally drops the variety of instances a participant might be so designated from 4 to 3 starting this 12 months and down to 2 starting in 2022.

— Gamers obtain their full wage whereas on maternity depart, are given two-bedroom residences for gamers with youngsters in addition to office lodging that present privateness for nursing moms.

— The league can also be introducing household planning advantages of as much as a $60,000 reimbursement for veteran gamers for prices immediately associated to adoption, surrogacy and fertility therapy.

— Enhanced psychological well being advantages and assets.