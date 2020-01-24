January 24, 2020 | 1:56am

Jordan Belfort (left) was performed by Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Avenue.’ Getty Pictures; Paramount Footage

The ‘Wolf of Wall Avenue” is again — and this time he claims he acquired scammed.

Jordan Belfort, the legendary scammer who served because the inspiration for the Leonardo DiCaprio movie, filed a swimsuit in opposition to the film’s manufacturing firm, a report mentioned.

The fraudster claims they deliberately hid the place they acquired their funding for the film.

Belfort offered his life story to Purple Granite Footage, whose CEO is at present going through corruption expenses in Malaysia for allegedly embezzling greater than $200 million, Selection reported.

In his lawsuit filed in California, Belfort contends the embezzled funds have been used to finance the film, and he would have by no means offered the rights to his story if he knew that was that case.

“Belfort was completely blindsided to learn, after the fact, of the source of funding for Red Granite and the film based on his book/story, as Defendants concealed these criminal acts and funding sources from him,” Belfort’s swimsuit stats, in keeping with Selection.

“Had he known he certainly never would have sold the rights,” it provides.

He’s suing the corporate for $300 million, claiming fraud and negligent misrepresentation.

Belfort served almost two years in jail for scamming buyers out of thousands and thousands of within the early 1990s.