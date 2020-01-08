Wolf Parade – “Julia Take Your Man Home”

In a few weeks, Canadian indie greats Wolf Patrol are coming again with the brand new LP Skinny Thoughts – their second since reuniting in 2017 and their first since turning into a trio after the departure of longtime member Dante DeCaro. We've already posted two of the songs from the brand new album, “Against The Day” and “Forest Green.” Right now, they've shared a 3rd.

“Julia Take Your Man Home,” the brand new tune, is a pounding rocker with a complete lot of synth riffage and a grand, theatrical vocal from Wolf Parade co-leader Spencer Krug. Plenty of the time, Dan Boeckner finally ends up singing the straight-up rock songs, whereas Krug takes on the extra indirect journeys, however that's probably not what's taking place right here. As a substitute, “Julia Take Your Man Home” has the drive of simplicity working for it musically. Wolf Parade have been taking part in the tune dwell for a number of months now, they usually've given the tune a gentle beat and a way of ahead momentum.

Krug has a protracted historical past of singing about an individual named Julia. In 2013, underneath the identify of his solo mission Moonface, Krug launched the album Julia With Blue Denims On . The Julia of “Julia Take Your Man Home” appears to be having a tough time; her man is out right here spouting self-indulgent philosophy and speaking about New Jersey and cocaine. Pay attention under.

Skinny Thoughts is out 1 / 24 on Sub Pop.