WOLOSHYN: A head-shaking look at 2019

A few years in the past after I was in highschool I recall a instructor, considerably sternly, inform me, “Woloshyn, give your head a shake!”

I suppose I should have accomplished one thing silly, however I don’t recall precisely what; in all probability as a result of the listing is simply too in depth.

Properly, right here we’re on the finish of one other 12 months and I believed I’d look again at a few of the folks and the acts they dedicated that deserve a “Give your head a shake!” recognition.

Donald Trump.

Once more I don’t recall precisely what; in all probability as a result of the listing is so in depth.

A radio discuss present host at KNUS in Denver apparently so bored on the slow-paced impeachment course of stated it virtually made him “Wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly.”

This previous spring, a shooter claimed a life and injured eight others on the STEM College Highland Ranch in Colorado.

The host provided an apology of types, saying he was truly hoping for a faculty capturing through which “no one would be hurt.”

Actually?

And if nobody had been to be bodily harm, then what concerning the psychological injury?

He and his on-air associate/spouse had been each fired, thusly giving the subsequent host one thing “not-so-boring to talk about.”

A Texas Republican was terminated after she used the ‘N word’ in a textual content referring to an African-American colleague.

She describes herself as a ‘Latin African-American woman’ who didn’t meant to sort what she did, saying she typically sorts very quick and on this case moved too quick leading to a typo.

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate language when speaking about a fellow African-American.”

Properly no kidding, you dumb s*#t.

(Sorry, typo.)

Throughout London’s Trend Week, Burberry featured a hoodie with a noose across the neck.

I’d recommend somebody at Burberry give their head a shake however it could trigger rope burns.

In the meantime in February, Gucci pulled an US$890 sweater from the market as a result of the garment apparently resembled blackface.

(Insert Prime Ministerial joke right here.)

Right here in Toronto, a younger girl determined it could be enjoyable/attention-grabbing/utterly idiotic to toss a chair from a 45th flooring balcony subsequent to the Gardiner Expressway.

Fortunately nobody was harm, however “Chair Girl” — 19-year-old Marcella Zoia — will face sentencing in January.

Her lawyer needs a suspended sentence with some form of probation.

The Crown is looking for six months in jail — the place hopefully the chairs are tied down.

In a wierd twist, Zoia was at Blue Mountain when she was noticed by a crew member engaged on Drake’s newest video who approached her a couple of transient walk-on scene.

Social media went nuts when the video was launched Christmas Eve, and poof! She was edited out.

Drake doesn’t know the way it all got here down, noting he doesn’t rent extras.

And eventually a Toronto driver was ticketed for distracted driving, like so many on any given day.

However his man is a particular form of silly — it’s his 10th ticket for distracted driving.

No longer that I want sick upon folks and I actually don’t wish to sound like that idiot in Colorado, however possibly subsequent time he decides to textual content and drive he’ll get distracted and plow into his storage.

That ought to give his head a shake.

Actually.

