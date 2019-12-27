WOLSTAT: Raptors are Postmedia’s Team of the Year

Selecting Canada’s group of the yr for 2019 was, fairly appropriately, a slam dunk.

“Who was our competition?” requested Toronto Raptors common supervisor Bobby Webster when knowledgeable that the membership he had helped assemble was Postmedia’s choice. The reality is, no one else was within the operating. How might they’ve been? Not with the 2018-19 Raptors bringing the NBA title north of the border for the primary time after a stellar common season was topped by a memorable playoff journey suffering from thrilling peaks and heart-stopping valleys.

The fruits was ending the Golden State Warriors dynasty and shutting down Oracle Enviornment in Oakland in model.

Even essentially the most optimistic of Raptors followers couldn’t have imagined what was to return after Webster and group president Masai Ujiri boldly dealt away franchise icon DeMar DeRozan and introduced Kawhi Leonard, among the best gamers on the planet, to Toronto — which wasn’t his desired vacation spot — together with regular veteran Danny Inexperienced.

Not lengthy earlier than that, the Raptors had fired Dwane Casey, simply essentially the most completed coach in franchise historical past and the eventual alternative because the NBA’s coach of the yr, and changed him along with his former lead assistant, Nick Nurse.



Raptors coach Nick Nurse speaks with reporters. (CRAIG ROBERTSON/TORONTO SUN FILES)

Nurse needed to take care of the affect of Leonard always being shuffled out and in of the lineup as all of us realized what “load management” meant.

The teaching workers and administration additionally needed to persuade gamers, lots of them proud veterans like Serge Ibaka, Jonas Valanciunas, Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry, to vary roles, settle for new obligations and take a step or two again, if want be. All within the identify of doing what was greatest for the group.

Crew. There’s that phrase once more. A lot might have gone flawed. Nothing is ever seamless or simple in skilled sports activities. The egos are huge. Tons of and 1000’s of might relaxation on every choice.

“Obviously team of the year is fitting right? I think that’s the whole point of why we’re in this and it’s not an individual sport, it’s a team sport,” Webster advised Postmedia.

“Watching some of the highlights and kind of reliving it in those moments I think that is what stands out to me, is how many different people contributed, and not just contributed in a small way. Basically, the top eight guys that played, you can look back and see each one of them had an iconic moment in their career throughout the run. And you don’t win unless all of those guys do it,” Webster mentioned.

“Sometimes maybe individuals can have success or a team can have success, but different players don’t feel it. But I truly felt like everyone felt like they played a big part of that (accomplishment).”

Ibaka was a kind of gamers. He wept when he lastly reached the head of his sport. However the highway to get there was bumpy at instances. Ibaka spoke cryptically at instances throughout the run about how tough it was for he and others to regulate to their new lot of life.

“It was not something that I was prepared for,” Ibaka mentioned again in April of shifting to a bench function. “But, like I said, the reason why I had one of the best seasons of my career is because it challenged me to play my best basketball so I can help my team.”

Ibaka mentioned he and his teammates pushed apart any distractions or harm emotions as a result of they knew what was at stake.

“All of us, all we are thinking is like, ‘OK, the time is now, we have to go for it,’” Ibaka just lately mirrored. “It’s not tomorrow, it’s now and we saw the opportunity, so then that’s why we all sacrificed. Because of the opportunity. I think that’s what made us unique.”

Trying again six months later it’s pure to skim previous the challenges the Raptors confronted in coming collectively. But it surely’s by no means removed from Nurse’s thoughts.



Kawhi Leonard, acquired in an low season commerce that despatched DeMar DeRozanto the San Antonio Spurs, celebrates throughout the group parade in Toronto in June. (THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES)

“It’s never as easy sometimes as maybe it looks out there,” Nurse mentioned when requested to look again on how the items all got here collectively. “You know when you’re coming out and playing well and winning a lot of games, there’s always some kind of dual thought in your head. How’s the team doing, first and foremost, and then how are the players doing individually?”

It wasn’t simply Leonard and Inexperienced who needed to be built-in with the prevailing gamers.

“You’ve got to integrate me. They had to get to know me. I had to get to know those new guys a little better,” Nurse mentioned. “And it’s a process. Those guys, even though I was in the locker room for five years (prior), I wasn’t the head coach and those guys had to get to know me (in a different role),” he mentioned.

“There was lots of things we’re going through. The departure of DeMar was a cloud hanging over a little bit. It was all kinds of things that we were, not battling, but we had to sort through,” Nurse mentioned. “It was a long process to get to that point … I give some of those guys credit, Serge especially, for being able to come off the bench (when he had been a starter for so many years) and then I was alternating (Ibaka and Valanciunas),” he mentioned. “After which Marc got here (through commerce from the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that despatched well-liked chemistry-setter Valanciunas south, which additional shook up the dressing room) and we let him begin for some time, after which he went again to the reserve function and he performed nice.

“Then on high of that, I believe our group continued to develop. I believed they actually, actually wished to win. They poured as a lot psychological, bodily vitality as they’d into making ready and enjoying and dealing with the outcomes no matter approach they went and we had a implausible reminiscence (in the long run).”

That they did, and Nurse is correct in mentioning how the Raptors recovered from robust outcomes. It wasn’t simply the eventual lifting of the trophy that separated them from the pack. It was additionally how they bought there. Falling behind within the second spherical collection towards a Philadelphia 76ers group many thought was additionally ok to win all of it, solely to dig deep to prevail in Sport 7 on Leonard’s now iconic four-bounce game-winner.

They have been in much more dire straits a spherical later, when the NBA’s high regular-season squad, the Milwaukee Bucks, took a 2-Zero lead within the convention last and got here near taking a stranglehold on the collection. Sure, Leonard scored 36 factors in an eventual thrilling, double-overtime triumph that saved every part, however he bought fairly a little bit of assist. With Lowry and Norman Powell fouled out, Pascal Siakam broke out with 26 factors, Fred VanVleet started what would grow to be a exceptional ascent and Gasol bounced again from a poor efficiency. At different instances it was Lowry, or Ibaka, or Inexperienced stepping to the fore.



Raptors’ Pascal Siakam throughout playoff motion towards the Philadelphia 76ers on the Scotiabank Enviornment in Toronto, Ont. on Tuesday Could 7, 2019. (ERNEST DOROSZUK/TORONTO SUN FILES)

Raptors tv analyst Jack Armstrong noticed that depth as a significant power. He credited the arrival of Leonard and Inexperienced because the lacking items that took an already good group excessive.

“They’re workers, they’re blue-collar guys, and I think you bring that into the room. And you’ve come so close and you can’t get over the hump,” Armstrong mentioned. “I just think you know that residue of winning, that (feeling) like, ‘Hey guys, we’ve been here before. We know how to do it,’” was essential.

“I kind of reflect on the great Detroit Pistons team, the one with Larry Brown, and the sum was more important than the parts,” Armstrong mentioned, recalling the 2004-05 Pistons, who shocked the star-laden Los Angeles Lakers to win an surprising title of their very own.

“So I guess as great a player as Kawhi is — and he’s great — the sum, ultimately, was what made that (Raptors) team. They were the best team. And this still is a team sport,” Armstrong mentioned.

When it was throughout, the Raptors had not solely received a coveted championship, they’d introduced collectively a nation that hasn’t had all that a lot time for hoops previously. In keeping with Google, among the high trending questions of 2019 included newbies questioning what number of video games are within the NBA Finals, how tall is Kyle Lowry and what number of fouls does it take to foul out within the NBA? “Toronto Raptors and “Kawhi Leonard” have been the highest two trending searches of 2019, forward of issues just like the nationwide election and even Sport of Thrones.

Certain, the diehards have been already there. A lot of them shed tears and sang O Canada whereas draped in Canadian flags. Some have been in Jurassic Park in Toronto, some at viewing events throughout the nation. Many gathered and sang and chanted on the area in Oakland lengthy after the group’s champagne-soaked celebration had shifted into the bowels of Oracle.

However what number of tales did you hear about newfound followers paying rapt consideration to each second? The Raptors heard them, too.

“One of the incredibly cool things about being the only team in Canada, is that, no matter where we go, whether it’s training camp in Quebec City, or Vancouver, you rarely meet someone that didn’t follow that run,” Webster mentioned.

“And there’s really no other team, maybe in the world, maybe other than national teams from different sports, that can say that. So hopefully we touched a lot of people for generations to come.”