WOLSTAT: Who makes the grade on Raptors’ mid-season report cards?

The NBA’s common season has now moved previous its midway level, making this an ideal time to interrupt out our markers and gold stars. Sure, it’s report card time once more (higher late than by no means).

As at all times, my grades attempt to weigh performances, retaining in thoughts expectations from earlier than the season — i.e. did we count on this? Is it out of nowhere? As a complete, the Raptors would earn an ‘A’ for surviving long-term accidents to just about each key member of the rotation and nonetheless sitting close to the highest of the Jap Convention regardless. (In alphabetical order):

OG Anunoby: B

Isn’t but as constant because the Raptors would love, however when he’s on, boy is he on. May be an All-NBA stage defender when he’s locked-in and a harmful offensive participant as properly. Nonetheless an enormous piece of the longer term, it doesn’t matter what occurs in free company down the road.

Chris Boucher: B-

Toronto’s Canadian huge man was gifted his greatest NBA likelihood but with accidents to Serge Ibaka after which Marc Gasol. He’s run with the chance. Boucher has offered good power and rim safety and is an efficient rim runner whereas pairing properly with Kyle Lowry above the rim, just like how Lucas Nogueira used to. He’s proven he can deal with a rotation spot.

Terence Davis: B

The Raptors appreciated the undrafted rookie sufficient to swoop in at Summer season League earlier than different groups may ink Davis, however they couldn’t have anticipated this. Certain, he’s struggled at occasions and Nick Nurse has given him some powerful love, however he’s fearless, gives on the spot offence off of the bench and might deal with the ball a bit. Davis seems like one more discover for this group.

Marc Gasol: B-

Coming off of a really quick break because of Spain’s World Cup success on the heels of Toronto’s NBA title, Gasol obtained off to the worst offensive begin to a season since his early days within the NBA. But, the previous defensive participant of the 12 months didn’t let it influence him on the different finish. He was nonetheless dominant defensively till he obtained harm. Since returning final week, Gasol has seemed contemporary and efficient on the assault as properly. We suspect this grade can be fairly a bit increased as soon as the season is over.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: B-

It took some time for the ex-Brooklyn ahead to earn Nurse’s belief and cease freelancing as a lot on defence, however as soon as Hollis-Jefferson locked in, he established himself as an vital reserve for the membership. His hustle and rebounding, particularly, are much-needed. He’s additionally been useful when Toronto traps or goes right into a zone, has been half of a weird, but efficient, pick-and-roll combo with Lowry and was a very good, low-cost low season pickup by the entrance workplace.

Serge Ibaka: A-

Ibaka was a key performer within the playoffs and he’s adopted up with one of many higher seasons of his profession. The three-time NBA chief in blocked photographs has a few of the league’s greatest rim safety numbers and has additionally performed good work offensively. When Gasol was out and Ibaka began, he performed at an all-star stage. He additionally hasn’t complained about shuffling between the beginning lineup and the bench.

Kyle Lowry: A

Wasn’t the workforce’s second-oldest participant alleged to be slowing down? As a substitute, Lowry’s turned again the clock, re-emerging as a high scoring choice. He’s main the NBA in minutes, is second in prices drawn and stays the strolling heartbeat of the Raptors. When he’s on the court docket, good issues occur for Toronto. He obtained rewarded with an extension and has paid again the Raptors with an impressed first half, each earlier than and after his damage.

Norman Powell: A

Powell has been maybe probably the most stunning Raptor. He’s proven flashes prior to now, however has by no means put all of it collectively as typically, or as constantly as he has thus far. As a fill-in starter when the workforce’s high two guards have been harm, Powell was excellent. He wished to be the common starter, however didn’t pout when Nurse went small as an alternative. And now that the workforce is wholesome and Powell is again on the bench, he’s been taking part in like a sixth man of the 12 months candidate.

Pascal Siakam: A

It was pure to count on the NBA’s most improved participant to proceed progressing, however few anticipated Siakam would bounce to an all-NBA stage. Much more than that, he seemed like a dark-horse MVP candidate in October and November and is presently making an attempt to work his method again into that type after an extended layoff. We suspect he’ll get again there quickly sufficient.

Patrick McCaw: C

Most followers would in all probability wish to see a decrease grade, however McCaw has carried out about as anticipated. He can’t management the minutes he’s given. He’s had some robust performances, a number of quiet video games and just one or two clearly dangerous ones. He can defend and deal with the ball, however needs to be a deep rotation piece when the Raptors are wholesome.

Fred VanVleet: A

VanVleet has established himself as a viable starter forward of a probable free company payday. He’s second within the NBA in steals and deflections, is capturing at a excessive clip and operating the offence successfully, permitting Lowry to be extra of a scorer. Apart from being a bit vulnerable to accidents due to his dimension, VanVleet is a mannequin participant and one of the vital vital Raptors.

Nick Nurse: A

Nurse had a very good first common season as an NBA head coach,navigating by the Kawhi Leonard in-and-out-of-the-lineup expertise, however the encore has been much more spectacular. Nurse’s Raptors present up each night time, despite the fact that they’re typically lacking one or two of their greatest gamers. He’s referred to as out gamers when required, tried every kind of experiments at each ends of the ground and he’s performed all of it with an eye fixed on what actually issues — the playoffs.

INCOMPLETE (not sufficient minutes to make a good evaluation): Oshae Brissett; Dewan Hernandez; Stanley Johnson; Matt Thomas; Malcolm Miller.