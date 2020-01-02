Wolves 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Wolves are having fun with a cushty season within the prime half of the Premier League – can they make one other push for the European locations?

Wolves fixtures 2019/20

January

11: Wolves v Newcastle United (three:00pm)

18: Southampton v Wolves (three:00pm)

23: Wolves v Liverpool (eight:00pm) BT Sport

February

1: Man Utd v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

WINTER BREAK

14: Wolves v Leicester (eight:00pm) BT Sport

23: Wolves v Norwich Metropolis (three:00pm)

March

1: Tottenham v Wolves (three:00pm)

7: Wolves v Brighton (three:00pm)

14: West Ham United v Wolves (three:00pm)

21: Wolves v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

April

four: Aston Villa v Wolves (three:00pm)

11: Wolves v Arsenal (three:00pm)

18: Sheffield United v Wolves (three:00pm)

25: Wolves v Everton (three:00pm)

Could

2: Burnley v Wolves (three:00pm)

9: Wolves v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

17: Chelsea v Wolves (three:00pm)

Wolves equipment 2019/20

Wolves revealed their new Adidas equipment in July earlier than heading to China for a pre-season tour, after which unveiled their black away equipment.

We’re but to see if Wolves will launch a 3rd equipment.

Testing Molineux’s summer season progress…@[email protected]_ ???????? pic.twitter.com/TmddKd78Xp — Wolves (@Wolves) July 10, 2019

Wolves switch information

Achieved offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Undisclosed

Raphael Nya (PSG) – Undisclosed

Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed

Pedro Neto (Lazio) – £16m

Patrick Cutrone (Milan) – £16m

Bruno Jordao (Lazio) – £eight.2m

Flavio Cristovao (Desportivo Aves) – Free

Jesus Vallejo (Actual Madrid) – Mortgage

OUT

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed

Helder Costa (Leeds) – Mortgage

Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) – Mortgage

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) – Mortgage

Jack Ruddy (Ross County) – Free

Tips on how to watch Wolves video games on TV and dwell streaming

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels stuffed with dwell sport together with prime flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will be capable to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a spread of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV provides you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £eight.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband clients can add it to their present contracts for a further £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the net large wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to point out each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Wolves stadium information

Title: Molineux

Capability: 31,700

Location: Wolverhampton

12 months opened: 1889

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards

Wolves 2019/20 season preview

How will Wolves fare in 2019/20?

