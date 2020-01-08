Wolves likely living in northwest Colorado, state wildlife officials say

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers introduced on Wednesday that they’ve discovered proof of wolves residing in northwestern Colorado, information that comes days after state election officers positioned a measure to re-introduce wolves on this yr’s poll.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say an eyewitness report of six wolves touring collectively within the far northwest nook of the state final October, together with final week’s discovery of this scavenged elk carcass close to Irish Canyon, recommend a pack of grey wolves might now be residing in Colorado. (Photograph courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“We have no doubt that they are here, and the most recent sighting of what appears to be wolves traveling together in what can be best described as a pack is further evidence of the presence of wolves in Colorado,” CPW Northwest Regional Supervisor J.T. Romatzke stated in an announcement issued Wednesday morning.

“We will not take direct action and we want to remind the public that wolves are federally endangered species and fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. As wolves move into the state on their own, we will work with our federal partners to manage the species,” Romatzke stated.

The hunters offered a video shot in October that they stated exhibits two of the six wolves close to the Wyoming and Utah borders.

It was the primary report lately of a number of wolves touring collectively inside Colorado, Romatzke stated, noting that the hunter witness additionally “says he heard distinct howls coming from different animals. In my opinion, this is a very credible report.”