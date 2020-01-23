News

Womack leads Palmer Ridge to 50-43 victory over Lewis-Palmer

January 24, 2020
1 Min Read

Lewis-Palmer couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 50-43 on Wednesday.

Palmer Ridge was paced in scoring by Mia Womack who scored 18 factors. Charlotte Hauke had an excellent evening, scoring 11 factors.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Palmer Ridge internet hosting Sand Creek and Lewis-Palmer taking up Air Academy.

Lewis-Palmer has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit right now

This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment