Womack leads Palmer Ridge to 50-43 victory over Lewis-Palmer

Lewis-Palmer couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 50-43 on Wednesday.

Palmer Ridge was paced in scoring by Mia Womack who scored 18 factors. Charlotte Hauke had an excellent evening, scoring 11 factors.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Palmer Ridge internet hosting Sand Creek and Lewis-Palmer taking up Air Academy.

Lewis-Palmer has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

