Woman, 12-Year-Old Son Found Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Police are attempting to establish individuals who visited the girl and her son over the past two days.

New Delhi:

A lady and her minor son have been discovered stabbed to dying in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri space on Tuesday. Police are but to establish the assassin or the motive behind the crime.

In response to Northwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya, a resident of Jahangirpuri Ok block referred to as up the cops to tell them of a stink emanating from a home within the locality. Police pressured the door open to search out the our bodies of the girl and her son inside.

A preliminary examine of the our bodies indicated that the 2 have been crushed up earlier than being stabbed with a pointy weapon. Going by the situation of the our bodies, police consider that the homicide was dedicated round two to 3 days in the past.

The lady was recognized as Pooja, 36, and her son as Harshit, 12. Pooja’s husband had died about two years in the past and he or she was unemployed on the time.

The police are at the moment making an attempt to establish all of the individuals who visited the victims over the past three days. Pooja’s mom, who lives within the locality, mentioned she got here to know concerning the incident via neighbours. She was unable to supply any clue as to who could have dedicated the murders.

The our bodies have been taken for a autopsy examination.