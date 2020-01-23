Woman, 19, becomes first female to join RAF’s infantry unit since ban was lifted two years ago 

By Larisa Brown Defence And Safety Editor For The Each day Mail

An adolescent has turn into the primary girl to hitch the RAF’s infantry unit since a ban was lifted greater than two years in the past.

Main Aircraftman Georgia Sandover, 19, managed to finish a 20-week course which concerned stay firing and gruelling health checks.

One other girl stop in 2018 after simply two weeks of coaching when she fell behind on endurance marches and failed the health checks.

LAC Sandover is one in all 18 recruits who’ve simply accomplished their Section 2 coaching at RAF Honington to turn into RAF Regiment Gunners. ‘I’m actually proud and thrilled that every one of us on the course graduated in the present day,’ she mentioned.

‘To anybody that’s pondering of becoming a member of the RAF Regiment, male or feminine, I say ‘do not be afraid to present it a go’.’

She mentioned she had all the time wished to hitch one of many companies and had been impressed by one in all her lecturers on the School of West Anglia who had been within the RAF Regiment – the Air Power’s floor preventing pressure, which protects RAF bases, plane and tools at residence and overseas.

Through the RAF course the recruits discovered primary fight ways, superior fieldcraft expertise and accomplished stay hearth coaching, alongside a bodily coaching programme.

This included a 2.5-mile march carrying 88lbs with a rifle in lower than 50 minutes and a 1.25-mile run carrying 55lbs in lower than 16 minutes

An RAF spokesman mentioned the latter a part of the course was each ‘bodily and mentally demanding’.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace mentioned: ‘My congratulations to all these graduating in the present day which incorporates the primary feminine common serving RAF Gunner.’

A handful of girls have already taken up frontline roles inside the Military.