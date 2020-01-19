Woman, 2 Children With Her, Run Over By Train In Maharashtra: Police

“An accidental death case has been registered” : railway police (Representational)

Palghar, Maharashtra:

An unidentified lady and two kids along with her had been run over by an specific practice close to Boisar railway station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, police mentioned.

The lady, in her mid-thirties, a one-year-old boy and four-year-old woman had been mowed down by the 22966 Bhagat Ki Koti-Bandra Terminus Superfast Specific at round 11.30 am, mentioned a railway police official.

“An accidental death case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the deceased,” he added.