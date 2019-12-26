December 25, 2019 | 10:33pm | Up to date December 25, 2019 | 10:34pm

A newly married 26-year-old Florida lady was arrested for allegedly attempting to grift her 77-year-old husband out of $1 million.

Lin Helena Halfon tried to money the whopper of a cashier’s verify at a Tampa financial institution final month, claiming she was going to make use of the cash to purchase a yacht in Miami along with her businessman hubby Richard Rappaport, authorities mentioned.

When financial institution staff refused, she allegedly left, however got here again later that day with three checks, every for $333,333. Staffers didn’t money the checks and referred to as the cops.

Investigators notified Rappaport about what his spouse was doing, and he mentioned he wished to present her the advantage of the doubt and didn’t need her to be deported to her native Israel, the Tampa Bay Occasions reported.

Two checks value about $666,000 have been finally cashed by an Orlando enterprise. Investigators obtained a warrant to freeze the third verify.

Requested later if he felt he was the sufferer of fraud, Rappaport informed investigators, “yes,” in response to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The couple have been married in August in Sarasota.

Rappaport’s daughter, Dayna Titus, mentioned she and different relations have been left at nighttime concerning the marriage, in response to the affidavit.

“Titus believed that Halfon was ‘conning’ Rappaport due to his age,” the affidavit states.

Halfon was arrested earlier this month at Tampa Worldwide Airport.

She is dealing with expenses of cash laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an aged particular person. Her bail was set at $1 million throughout her first court docket look.

Halfon’s lawyer, Todd Foster, mentioned, “There’s a valid marriage between this couple and we look forward to bringing forward additional facts to bring clarity to this situation.”

