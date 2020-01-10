Woman, 28, is left flat-chested ‘following botched surgery in Turkey’

A girl has been left flat-chested and with scarring on her breasts after claiming to have botched cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

Zara Rodriguez, 28, who hated her physique, travelled to Istanbul to get breast implants and a tummy tuck at a cut-price clinic in August final 12 months.

However again house in Wiltshire after the seven-hour operation, the barber’s left implant started to leak fluid from an an infection and her proper breast was drooping.

The clinic supplied to repair Ms Rodriguez’s implants, after she posted grotesque photographs displaying the state of her breasts after surgical procedure on social media.

Nevertheless, her implants as soon as once more started leaking fluid when she returned house, at which level the clinic allegedly stopped returning her calls.

On November 22, Ms Rodriguez had each her implants eliminated at Tub Royal United Hospital, leaving her with ‘zero breast tissue’ and low shallowness.

Now Ms Rodriguez, from Trowbridge, says she must save one other £5,000 to endure corrective surgical procedure within the UK.

Zara Rodriguez, 28, has been left flat-chested and with extreme scarring on her breasts after claiming to have botched cosmetic surgery in Turkey. She is pictured earlier than her surgical procedure

On November 22, Ms Rodriguez was admitted to Tub Royal United Hospital, the place each of her implants have been eliminated (pictured). She is now flat-chested

Ms Rodriguez stated her implants started to leak from the incision underneath her left breast as a result of an an infection and her proper breast drooped. She is pictured quickly after surgical procedure

Ms Rodriguez is pictured there linked to wires which accumulate fluid from her physique after the liposuction. She booked a vacation package deal in Turkey

Ms Rodriguez stated: ‘I’ve been left fully flat chested with zero per cent breast tissue and deep scars that run throughout my chest.

‘I’m 28 years outdated and have been left mentally and bodily battered.

‘All I would like now could be to avoid wasting anybody else from going overseas and beg anybody who could also be considering of going to essentially rethink it.

‘I want I had simply saved the additional few thousand and had it performed over right here. In case you’ve had surgical procedure and really feel that one thing is fallacious, get checked.

‘I by no means wish to see anybody undergo what I’ve needed to these previous few months.’

Ms Rodriguez stated she closely researched the place to go for surgical procedure earlier than deciding on a vacation package deal in Turkey.

She stated: ‘I’ve all the time needed breast implants for many of my life after I developed a hatred for my physique.

‘After researching my choices, I booked breast implants with an uplift, in addition to a tummy tuck.’

It’s unclear what dimension her breasts have been earlier than, or after getting implants.

Ms Rodriguez stated she was initially happy together with her outcomes, however was shocked on the aftercare she acquired.

She stated: ‘After I first awakened from the unique seven hour operation, the nurses tried to get me up and off the bed strolling nevertheless it took three makes an attempt, every time failing as a result of feeling lightheaded.

Ms Rodriguez, whose flat chest is pictured, stated: ‘I’m have been left mentally and bodily battered’

Ms Rodriguez suffered a hematoma – blood clotted beneath the pores and skin – on her left breast and needed to get rushed again into surgical procedure to type the issue. Her breasts are pictured after surgical procedure

An an infection underneath her left breast prompted pus to leak out the incision (pictured)

‘After I awoke I discovered I had a hematoma – blood clotted beneath the pores and skin – on my left breast and needed to get rushed again into surgical procedure to type the issue.

‘At first I assumed nothing of it and simply put it right down to a giant operation.

‘But at house, I observed my incision on my left breast wasn’t therapeutic correctly which I discovered was as a result of I had developed an an infection.

‘After visiting the medical doctors each few days for check-ups and to have it redressed, it began to worsen and extra painful.’

Ms Rodriguez claims she continued to textual content the corporate for recommendation, informing them that her proper breast was additionally severely drooping beneath the incision wound.

But she says the clinic claimed ‘it was regular’, and to merely ‘therapeutic massage them’. However Ms Rodriguez claims the ache grew to become worse.

Ms Rodriguez claims the clinic requested her to delete pictures on social media and return for corrective surgical procedure in October 2017, which she agreed to. Pictured, the pus on her breast

The breast implants as soon as once more started leaking fluid when Ms Rodriguez returned house from ‘corrective surgical procedure’ on the clinic

Ms Rodriguez was initially blissful together with her new breasts however appalled with the aftercare on the clinic

‘I used to be scared and afraid and so I posted photographs on my Instagram to share my scenario.

‘However then the corporate rang me to inform me to fly again and they’d repair it for me at no cost, so long as I deleted the photographs.

‘I naively agreed and apologised for posting them, arranging to fly again in October.’

The morning after arriving on the clinic, Ms Rodriguez had her left implant eliminated and changed and her proper implant lifted.

She stated: ‘I used to be so blissful and excited to lastly have the ability to get pleasure from my new breasts, however this was brief lived as soon as once more – after I was house my breast began leaking and I started to panic.

‘That was after I proceed to message for recommendation, and I started to get ignored.

‘I posted the photographs, however then [the clinic] went on to dam me. Nonetheless to today, they’ve continued to disregard me.’

On November 22, Ms Rodriguez was admitted to Tub Royal United Hospital, the place each of her implants have been eliminated.