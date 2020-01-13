Woman, 28, with terminal breast cancer claims she was told she was ‘too young’ to have the disease 

A 28-year-old girl with terminal breast most cancers claims she was initially informed by healthcare professionals that she was ‘too younger’ to be struck down by the illness.

Sherrie Deacon, from Caerphilly, noticed a lump in her breast final 12 months, however experiences she was initially ‘fobbed off’ by the NHS after pushing for diagnostic assessments to be carried out.

Following delays in hospital appointments, she opted to go personal – the place she was discovered to have Stage 2 breast most cancers. Medics later found the illness had unfold to her sternum and backbone and was incurable.

She warned: ‘It is unusual, however not extraordinary to get breast most cancers at my age and if I hadn’t gone personal then who is aware of if I might nonetheless be right here now.’

Sherrie Deacon, 28, from Caerphilly, felt a lump in her breast final summer time, however claims she was ‘fobbed off’ by docs who informed her she was too younger to have the illness

Sherrie mentioned she felt a lump in her breast in the summertime of 2019 however wasn’t displaying every other signs.

‘I went to my physician they usually thought it was suspicious because it did not really feel like a cyst,’ she added.

‘My grandfather additionally had breast most cancers, which is clearly extra uncommon in males, and he had one thing often called the BRCA gene which meant he was extra prone to most cancers.’

Regardless of her GP assuring her it could take a fortnight to get referred for a hospital appointment, it took longer than anticipated.

The 28-year-old ended up in search of personal remedy, and was identified with incurable breast most cancers

She mentioned: ‘I known as the reserving service, however they assured me on the telephone that I would not have breast most cancers at my age.

‘I used to be fairly shocked by that remark as they did not find out about my household historical past.’

Following the delays, Sherrie determined to pay to go personal and had assessments completed at St Joseph’s Hospital in Cwmbran. Per week later her worst fears have been confirmed.

‘It was completely devastating and it shook us all. We did suspect it was most cancers, however till you are informed it does not actually hit house,’ she mentioned.

Regardless of her suspicions she had breast most cancers, Sherrie and her household say they’re devastated over the prognosis (pictured, Sherrie along with her mom Wendy and sister Tilly)

‘I used to be then referred again to the NHS for my remedy. From then on they have been glorious with me.’

Throughout chemotherapy, Sherrie started dropping her hair which she mentioned was deeply upsetting at first, however she grew to become accustomed to it after a number of weeks.

She determined to offer her locks to the Little Princess Belief, which supplies actual hair wigs to kids and younger individuals with hair loss. She additionally managed to boost £1,095 for the charity within the course of.

‘Folks have been very beneficiant. I have been fairly gobsmacked how pretty individuals have been,’ she added.

Sherrie is now receiving common remedy and mentioned she hopes that the most cancers will stay dormant in her system for so long as potential

Sherrie, who was additionally discovered to have the BRCA gene like her grandfather, is now receiving common remedy on the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and Velindre Most cancers Centre in Cardiff.

She hopes the most cancers stays ‘dormant’ in her system for so long as potential.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF BREAST CANCER? Breast most cancers could cause quite a few signs, however the first noticeable symptom is normally a lump or space of thickened breast tissue. Most breast lumps aren’t cancerous, but it surely’s at all times finest to have them checked by your physician. Based on NHS Decisions you also needs to see your GP when you discover any of the next: A change within the dimension or form of 1 or each breasts

Discharge from both of your nipples, which can be streaked with blood

A lump or swelling in both of your armpits

Dimpling on the pores and skin of your breasts

A rash on or round your nipple

A change within the look of your nipple, akin to changing into sunken into your breast

‘I could not thank my most cancers nurse and advisor sufficient. These two have been completely wonderful,’ Sherrie added.

‘And my household and associates have been so supportive. I do not assume I might have gone by means of this with out them.’

Sherrie is now urging different younger ladies to get their breasts checked in the event that they spot something uncommon.

‘If you’re younger and you observed one thing is mistaken together with your breast, do not be fobbed off,’ she mentioned.

Sherrie, who is constant to work as a supervisor with HMRC regardless of her devastating prognosis, is now planning on getting married to her associate Anna Dinis in June at Llechwen Corridor Resort, close to Abercynon.

‘She has been completely wonderful all through all of this,’ added Sherrie, who first met Anna at Swansea College nearly 10 years in the past.

‘We have been planning on beginning a household and possibly adopting, however that has been placed on maintain as I do not assume they’d give me a child with secondary most cancers. It is all simply completely heartbreaking.’

Annually, about 55,000 ladies are identified with breast most cancers within the UK. Nevertheless it’s extra widespread in ladies who’re aged 50 and over.

Sherrie is now planning to marry her associate of 10 years in June however mentioned the couple have needed to put their plans for adoption on maintain following her prognosis

Sherrie is now decided to let different younger ladies know that breast most cancers can occur at a far youthful age.

Aneurin Bevan College Well being Board has been approached for remark.

A GoFundMe web page has additionally been arrange in a bid to take Sherrie to Japan on vacation – a spot she has at all times needed to go to.