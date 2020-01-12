Woman, 35, Strangled For Resisting Robbery In Ghaziabad: Police

The dacoits decamped with gold ornaments and money price Rs 1.5 lakh: Police

Ghaziabad:

A 35-year-old lady was allegedly strangled to loss of life by 4 armed dacoits at her residence in a village when she raised an alarm early on Sunday, the police mentioned.

The incident happened between 1 am to five am in Behta Hazipur village of Loni Border police station space, Ghaziabad senior police official Kalanidhi Naithani informed information company PTI.

Samreen was asleep along with her husband Asif (35), son Aatif (12), youthful son Taimoor (1), daughter Nameera (7) and brother Zunaid (14) within the first ground of their home, the SSP mentioned.

4 armed robbers barged in and held them hostage at gunpoint, he added.

Samreen shouted out and tried to withstand them however the robbers strangled her leaving her unconscious, Naithani added.

The dacoits, then, decamped with gold ornaments and money price Rs 1.5 lakh, he mentioned.

After the robbers fled, Asif rushed Samreen to a close-by hospital the place the medical doctors pronounced her useless, the SSP mentioned.

Police are probing the case from numerous angles and CCTV footage has additionally been analysed, Naithani added.