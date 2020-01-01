Woman, 4 cats died in early New Year’s Day fire in Denver home

A lady and 4 cats died in a home hearth early Wednesday morning on New Yr’s Day, the Denver Hearth Division confirmed.

The fireplace at 3637 E. Mississippi Ave. was known as in by a neighbor shortly after 5:30 a.m., mentioned Denver Hearth Division spokesman Lt. Robbie Turner.

Firefighters arrived inside minutes and commenced placing out the hearth and pulling out a lady inside the house, Turner mentioned.

The lady didn’t survive, Turner mentioned.