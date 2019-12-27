Woman, 69, fights for life in hospital after Land Rover driver, 64, ploughs into seven pedestrians

The 64-year-old feminine driver was additionally taken to a hospital as a precaution

Three others have been critically injured and one other two left with minor accidents

By William Cole For Mailonline

Printed: 10:06 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 10:06 EST, 27 December 2019

A lady is preventing for her life and three different individuals have been critically injured after seven pedestrians have been hit by a automotive on Boxing Day.

The crash occurred on Manse Highway in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at round four.50pm on Thursday.

The incident noticed a gray Land Rover collide with a gaggle of individuals.

The seven casualties have been taken to Queen Elizabeth College Hospital in Glasgow, and a 60-year-old girl is in a important situation with a severe head damage.

Two girls aged 21 and 65 and a 15-year-old boy are in a severe however secure situation.

One other two girls, aged 45 and 52, and a 50-year-old man suffered minor accidents.

The 64-year-old feminine driver of the Land Rover was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Inspector William Graham, of the Highway Policing Unit, stated: ‘We’re eager to ascertain the complete circumstances and are on the lookout for individuals to contact us who’ve any related details about this incident.

‘We’re interesting for anybody who may need witnessed this incident or noticed the gray Land Rover simply earlier than the incident occurred to contact us.’

Police stated the Land Rover additionally hit a parked car through the incident.

Anybody with data is requested to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident quantity 2520 of December 26.