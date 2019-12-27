Woman accused of making racist comments at CU Boulder pleads not guilty

Rebekah Krajacic

The lady accused of utilizing racist language throughout a confrontation with college students on the College of Colorado Boulder in October has pleaded not responsible in her case.

Rebekah Krajacic, 33, has pleaded not responsible to misdemeanor harassment and is now set for a pre-trial convention on Jan. 17, in accordance with on-line court docket information.

Krajacic is free on a $500 private recognizance bond.

In line with an affidavit, two college students have been learning within the engineering constructing on Oct. 6 once they noticed Krajacic in a room throughout the hallway sitting at nighttime with no laptop and taking a look at one of many college students in a “very disrespectful way.”

The scholar, who’s black, advised police he opened the door to the room Krajacic was in and requested her if all the things was OK. The scholars advised police Krajacic requested why they have been stalking her, and mentioned “disrespectful” issues to him.

The scholars initially thought nothing of the encounter and went again to learning. However they advised police that about three minutes later, Krajacic gathered her belongings and commenced yelling on the pupil and telling him there have been a bunch of black folks stalking her.

The scholars mentioned that is the primary time Krajacic started utilizing a racial slur and the purpose when one among them started to document the incident on a telephone. The scholar mentioned Krajacic used the slur three to 4 occasions earlier than leaving.

Video of the incident was shared and went viral on social media, and has sparked requires reform at CU Boulder.

Krajacic just isn’t affiliated with the college.

Editor’s word: The video of the incident on campus in October incorporates offensive language and viewer discretion is suggested.