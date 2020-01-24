Woman addicted to alcohol and painkillers reveals how she turned her life around 

A younger lady who downed a bottle of wine and prescription drugs each evening has revealed how she turned her life round – and now coaches others to beat their addictions.

Gold Coast mum-of-two Renee Claire Hargraves, 32, was hooked on painkillers, alcohol and purchasing for years however the ‘functioning alcoholic’ managed to cover her dependency from co-workers, family and friends.

‘I had fairly a little bit of trauma in my childhood. I skilled sexual abuse and was eager for love,’ Renee Claire advised Every day Mail Australia.

‘I had love round however I created a narrative in my head I wasn’t sufficient.’

Renee Claire stated she began to combine alcohol with pharmaceutical remedy ‘to numb the ache of not being sufficient’ when she was in her early 20s.

Having a bottle of wine and one or two Panadeine Forte tablets every evening rapidly grew to become an habit for Renee Claire, who’s initially from Auckland.

Renee Claire was 24 years previous when she met her now-husband in the beginning of 2012 and after three months collectively, she fell pregnant.

The being pregnant was an preliminary ‘catalyst’ to vary as she was compelled to cease utilizing the substances whereas carrying.

‘When my child got here. It did not make me really feel content material or joyful. I nonetheless had the longing, not feeling I used to be sufficient,’ Renee Claire defined.

Her daughter and husband rapidly developed a fantastic relationship and Renee Claire started to fall again into her previous habits.

A compulsive shopper, Renee Claire additionally racked up a debt together with her procuring habit.

‘Within the second, there was a way of euphoria [while shopping],’ she stated.

‘For about an hour it will make me nice however then the sentiments of not being worthy or not being sufficient would come again.

‘I continued this cycle till I fell pregnant with my second.’

Renee Claire didn’t drink once more throughout being pregnant however continued to take prescribed ache reduction for her neck.

She would solely search assist about her downside with habit and lack of ability to really feel worthy when her eldest daughter started to ‘act out’.

‘Her behaviour was proper in entrance of my eyes. She was performing out and I realised her behaviour was due to me’

Renee Claire was 28 years previous and her daughter was simply 4.

‘ my behaviour, I knew I wanted to do one thing to assist,’ she stated.

‘As a lot as I did not need to recreate my childhood, I used to be doing the identical [to my daughter]. It was learnt energy.’

Renee Claire sought the help of a coach and regardless of the hardships, she hasn’t appeared again since.

‘It was essentially the most petrifying, confronting factor I’ve carried out,’ she stated.

‘That was the beginning of my journey, I cleared out numerous detrimental feelings from my previous. I got here to an inner-peace in myself with love and success.

‘I realised it was all about me not being sufficient, not being worthy. For 28 years I assumed I used to be not adequate.’

Chatting with the previous 4 years, Renee Claire stated she feels ‘superb’.

‘After my teaching expertise, I realised I wished to do the identical for different folks,’ she stated.

Renee Claire stated she learnt she may very well be joyful and benefit from the little issues in life – as an alternative of numbing her emotions.

The transformation coach is fast to confess that life is filled with highs and lows and issues will not at all times be ‘peachy’.

‘If we did not have darkish, we would not have the sunshine,’ she stated.

She hopes sharing her story will encourage others to search out hope of their particular person conditions.

‘I did not really feel adequate,’ she stated.

‘I do not expertise these ideas anymore.’