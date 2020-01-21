Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Mumbai; Four Arrested

The accused additionally robbed the girl of Rs three,000 and snatched her “mangalsutra”.

Mumbai:

A 32-year-old lady was allegedly raped by 4 individuals close to a railway observe in suburban Kurla, a police official mentioned on Tuesday.

All of the accused have been arrested, he mentioned.

The incident occurred close to the Harbour Line rail observe in Sable Nagar locality late Monday evening when the girl, a resident of Worli space, was seeking to go to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla space to board a prepare to Katni in Madhya Pradesh, the official mentioned.

Earlier than the incident, she arrived at Kurla in a prepare from Byculla. On reaching the Kurla bridge, she requested a passerby for instructions to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and adopted him on the Harbour Line route, the official mentioned.

Whereas strolling, the girl mid-way went to alleviate herself within the bushes and the passerby, who was strolling forward of her to point out her the way in which, disappeared, he mentioned.

At the moment, two males, who have been consuming medicine within the bushes, allegedly attacked the girl and raped her, he mentioned.

Two different males, who have been passing by on a two-wheeler, stopped on the spot and in addition allegedly raped the girl and had unnatural intercourse together with her, the official mentioned.

The accused additionally robbed the girl of Rs three,000 and snatched her “mangalsutra” value round Rs 25,000 earlier than letting her go, he mentioned.

After the brutalised sufferer walked a ways, she met a lady who helped her alert Nehru Nagar police.

One of many accused who was following the girl after the incident was recognized by the girl (who helped the girl) as resident of the locality the place she lived, he mentioned.

Primarily based on the inputs, the police swung into motion and arrested all of the 4 accused inside hours of the crime, Nehru Nagar police station’s senior inspector Vilas Shinde mentioned.

The accused have been recognized as Shrikant Bhogle, Sonu Tiwari, Nilesh Baraskar and Siddharth Wagh.

Three of the accused have been caught from Kurla, whereas Wagh was caught from suburban Vikhroli, he mentioned.

The accused have been booked underneath rape, unnatural intercourse, assault and different related provisions, the official mentioned.

The girl, who’s a widow and has two youngsters, was taken for a medical examination, he added.