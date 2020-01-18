Woman Allegedly Kills Husband After He Finds Out About Her Affair

A 29-year-old lady has been arrested in Chhattisgarh for killing husband.

Korba:

A 29-year-old lady has been arrested in Chhattisgarh for allegedly killing her husband after he discovered about her extra-marital affair, police mentioned on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling to demise her husband Ramadhar Uraon (30) at Pandripani village in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, an official mentioned.

The incident passed off on Thursday night time when the couple had an argument, following which the accused strangled her husband with a skipping rope, he mentioned.

Throughout interrogation, the accused, who’s an anganwadi employee, revealed that she was having an extra-marital affair with a person from the neighbouring Kudri village and her husband had not too long ago discovered about it, he mentioned.

The problem led to frequent quarrels between the couple, he added.

A case underneath sections 302 (homicide) and 201 (inflicting disappearance of proof) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in opposition to the accused, who has been despatched to judicial custody, the official added.