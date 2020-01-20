Woman Arrested With 2 Bullets At Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro: Report

Girl, a resident of Mathura, was caught throughout baggage screening. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Safety Power (CISF) on Monday arrested a 46-year-old lady with two dwell cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station within the nationwide capital.

In accordance with officers, the incident passed off at 1:22 pm.

The lady, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, was caught throughout baggage screening via the X-BIS machine at Jama Masjid metro station, throughout which two dwell rounds of .315 bore have been recovered from her purse.

“On inquiry, she could not produce any valid document. The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Station Controller. Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) was called,” officers mentioned.

The lady, together with the seized dwell rounds, was handed over to the police for additional authorized motion within the matter.