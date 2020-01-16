Woman behind wheel of Range Rover writes-off FOUR vehicles in gym car park

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

A Vary Rover driver ploughed into 4 parked vehicles earlier than driving away after a health club session.

Photos present the aftermath at 24/7 Health in Garston, Liverpool, this morning the place 4 vehicles had been broken by the clumsy motorist, believed to be in her early to mid-twenties.

An eyewitness, who requested to not be named, noticed the wreckage after ending her exercise.

The lady stated: ‘I walked out of the health club and heard a automotive alarm going off.

‘I noticed a lady in a black Vary Rover sport with the entrance of her automotive actually hanging off driving away.

‘I went over to the parked vehicles and noticed a number of autos had been smashed up.

‘I used to be shocked – I could not consider somebody had finished one thing like that.

‘I heard it had one thing to do together with her brakes.

‘She stated she was doing a U-turn and the automotive saved on going whereas she was attempting to brake.’

The witness stated the motive force returned together with her father and admitted she was accountable earlier than giving her particulars to one of many automotive homeowners.

From the images, a few of the vehicles seemed to be written off.

Merseyside Police confirmed they had been investigating.

A spokesman stated: ‘A report was obtained simply earlier than 11.15am that seven autos had been broken after a black Land Rover was in collision with six stationary autos at The Matchworks automotive park.

‘The motive force of the Land Rover has been positioned and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.’