January 16, 2020 | eight:44pm

She volunteered for an airport strip search.

A girl could possibly be seen on video slowly stripping bare whereas strolling by the luggage declare space at Miami Worldwide Airport.

The totally nude girl is then seen leaping on prime of a cop automobile.

Within the wild cellphone footage posted on Twitter, she belts out a tune as she struts contained in the airport.

She wiggles out of her darkish blue underwear: first taking off her prime after which her panties, with out breaking stride.

A shocked employee will be seen moving into the body and two different girls look on and snicker, within the video posted with the caption: “Because it’s Miami.”

One other bystander caught her sitting on a patrol automobile in busy visitors exterior the airport’s parking storage.

The 27-year-old girl was taken into custody Monday evening for an involuntary psychological well being analysis, the Miami Herald reported.

Her identification was not launched.