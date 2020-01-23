January 23, 2020 | 9:11am

A lady was caught twerking bare on prime of a automobile in Austin, Texas — after which spit on an officer who ordered her to come back down, in response to a brand new report.

A police officer was responding to a battle between two girls Tuesday afternoon when he discovered one suspect contained in the H-E-B grocery retailer and one other — 31-year-old Kisa Trinee Taylor — doing a “sexually provocative dance” on prime of a parked automobile, CBS Austin reported.

The officer demanded that Taylor get down — however she as an alternative eliminated her pants and continued twerking, fully nude from the waist down, in response to the report.

As soon as Taylor did get down from the automobile, the officer detained her in his patrol automobile.

Because the officer spoke together with her by way of an open window, Taylor deliberately spit in his face, in response to courtroom paperwork obtained by the station.

She was charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, in response to the report.

Taylor is listed as bonded out from the Travis County Jail, KXAN reported.