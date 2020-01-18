Woman, claiming to be Jeffrey Epstein’s first victim, says she was introduced to Trump at age 14

By Ralph R. Ortega For Dailymail.com

Printed: 02:15 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:31 EST, 18 January 2020

A girl has alleged in a brand new lawsuit filed towards Jeffrey Epstein’s property that she was the convicted pedophile’s first sufferer and he launched her to Donald Trump when she was 14.

The lady, often called Jane Doe within the swimsuit, alleges that when the now-deceased pedophile made the introduction at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort within the 1990s, he requested, ‘This one’s a superb one, proper?’

Trump, in line with the litigation, ‘smiled and nodded in settlement.’

A picture from footage of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a 1992 social gathering, obtained by the ‘Morning Joe’ present on MSNBC. A girl has alleged in a brand new lawsuit filed towards Epstein’s property that he launched her to Trump when she was 14

The lady, often called Jane Doe within the swimsuit, alleges that when the now-deceased convicted pedophile made the introduction at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort within the 1990s, he requested, ‘This one’s a superb one, proper?’ (file photograph)

The case was filed in Manhattan Federal Courtroom Friday, the Day by day Information experiences.

The lady was too younger on the time to know when Trump and the financier ‘chuckled,’ and she or he was left to really feel uncomfortable, the swimsuit says, the Day by day Information experiences.

Trump shouldn’t be accused within the swimsuit of any wrongdoing.

The swimsuit is one in every of greater than two dozen filed by girls towards the useless financier’s property, alleging they had been sexually abused by Epstein, who at age 66 took his life in a Manhattan jail cell whereas awaiting trial on intercourse trafficking costs in August.

The sufferer, in line with the litigation, met Epstein and his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was 13, and whereas attending Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan.

The swimsuit says the sufferer on the time was attending the camp for vocals.

The sufferer, in line with the litigation, met Epstein and his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was 13, and whereas attending Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan

The alleged abuse came about at Epstein’s Higher East Aspect mansion in Manhattan (pictured), Palm Seashore house and New Mexico ranch, in line with the swimsuit

Epstein and Maxwell groomed the younger lady for abuse by steadily speaking about intercourse and insisting she indulge their each whim, in line with the swimsuit.

She alleges she was first sexually abused by Epstein in late 1994, and claims she traveled with him and Maxwell on his personal jet.

The alleged abuse came about at Epstein’s Higher East Aspect mansion in Manhattan, Palm Seashore house and New Mexico ranch, in line with the swimsuit.

The sufferer says she was raped by Epstein a number of occasions, beginning in 1997.

She is searching for monetary compensation from the $577 million property.

Epstein’s property needs the plaintiffs to be compensated from an optionally available out-of-court claims settlement program.

Prosecutors are nonetheless conducting an investigation to determine those that helped Epstein snare his victims. He and Trump, who had been friends throughout the similar social circles for a few years, had a falling out over an actual property dispute, the Day by day Information experiences.

‘I used to be not a fan of his, that I can let you know,’ Trump mentioned after Epstein was arrested final yr.