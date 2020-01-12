Woman Delivers Baby On Road After Being Turned Away From Andhra Hospital

The lady delivered the newborn with assist from locals. (Representational)

Krishna:

A pregnant girl delivered a child on the facet of a highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district after she was allegedly turned away from an area authorities hospital within the space.

The lady delivered the newborn with assist from locals in Krishna district’s Mylavaram city.

The lady was turned away from an area authorities hospital after being instructed that no medical doctors had been obtainable on the healthcare facility.

Nonetheless, she went into labour on her manner again residence. In a video of the incident, some ladies are seen holding up a saree as a blind whereas the girl delivers the newborn on the facet of the highway.

After Mylavaam MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad came upon in regards to the incident, he instantly organized for an ambulance and despatched the girl and her new child child to a authorities hospital at Vijayawada.

He additionally spoke to the medical officer on the native hospital, from the place the girl has allegedly turned away and ordered them to make sure that such incidents should not repeated.

He has additionally knowledgeable District Collector A Md Imtiyaz in regards to the incident and requested him to take strict actions in opposition to these accountable.