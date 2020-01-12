Woman dies after being hit by taxi as police arrest man

Lady dies after she was hit by a taxi as police arrest man, 62, on suspicion of inflicting loss of life by harmful driving
- Collision occurred in Evington, Leicester, in early hours of yesterday morning
- Emergency providers had been known as at four.10am and the lady was taken to hospital
- She died of her accidents a short while later and police are interesting for witnesses
By Raven Saunt For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
A girl has died after being hit by a taxi as police arrest a person on suspicion of inflicting loss of life by harmful driving.
The collision occurred on Coleman Street in Evington, Leicester, at four.10am yesterday.
The lady was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham – just below 30 miles away – however she died of her accidents a short while later.
The collision occurred on Coleman Street (pictured) in Evington, Leicester, within the early hours of yesterday morning
A 62-year-old man was arrested and interviewed on suspicion of inflicting loss of life by harmful driving.
However he has since been launched beneath investigation.
The unnamed lady was hit by a Vauxhall Vivaro minibus which was initially described by emergency providers as a van.
Police are asking for anybody who noticed what occurred to get involved, together with any autos that had been within the neighborhood of the collision on the time.
The lady was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham (pictured) – just below 30 miles away – however she died of her accidents a short while later
Detective Constable Charlotte Wright mentioned these drivers may need important details about what occurred simply earlier than the collision.
She mentioned: ‘The taxi concerned within the collision with the lady has been recovered and investigations shall be carried out however when you noticed it previous to the collision, we might have an interest to listen to from you.
‘Should you had been travelling within the space on the time and have sprint cam, please tell us as you could have important info which might be of assist to our investigation.’
Commercial
Add Comment