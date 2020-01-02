Woman dies in stabbing at Lakewood home

A 49-year-old girl was fatally stabbed at a house within the 2500 block of S. Cody Method in Lakewood on Wednesday morning, and a male on the residence was taken into custody, police stated.

Police responded to the stabbing round 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. The sufferer was discovered “suffering from multiple stab wounds,” in accordance with a Lakewood Police Division press launch.

First responders administered lifesaving measures on the girl, however she died on the scene. Police are treating the stabbing as a murder.

No costs have but been filed in opposition to the male who was within the residence. There was no data made accessible about what, if any, relationship the 2 occupants had or the circumstances resulting in the stabbing.

Nobody concerned within the incident has been recognized.