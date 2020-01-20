Woman discovers 8ft BOA CONSTRICTOR wrapped around the sink in the bathroom of her home in Liverpool

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

A lady was left terrified after stumbling upon an eight foot-long boa constrictor slithering in her toilet.

Police rushed to the first-floor flat in Birkenhead on the Wirral after the shocked resident – who doesn’t personal a snake – discovered the reptile curling up between her sink and tub.

The boa constrictor was between six and eight feet-long and had wrapped itself across the fittings leaving officers ‘flabbergasted’.

Police stated neither the lady nor her neighbour knew the place the snake – that is not venomous – had come from.

When efforts to enlist snake specialists fell flat, police known as upon a colleague, Constable Chris Eastwood, from the Matrix group.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman stated: ‘Constable Eastwood has information of snakes and dealing with them and when he arrived confirmed it was a boa constrictor.

What are boa constrictors and are they venomous? Boa constrictors are thought of to be one of many largest snake species on the earth and may attain lengths of as much as 13 ft. They’re non-venomous and have an arrow-shaped head. They’ve distinctive patterns on their our bodies, typically with jagged traces, ovals, diamonds and circles. They attain sexual maturity at round three to 4 years of age and may stay as much as 30 years. Supply: NSW Authorities

‘He was in a position to calmly method the reptile, which had wrapped itself across the toilet sinks and faucets, and after giving it a drink of water was in a position to coax it to unravel itself in order that he may put it into a big, protected container.’

Constable Eastwood made preparations to have the snake quickly housed at an area pet rescue facility.

The Merseyside Police spokeswoman joked: ‘The snake has been quickly rehomed and is doing nicely – the remainder is hiss-tory.’

The boa constrictor is a member of the household Boidae.

They’re present in tropical North, Central, and South America, in addition to some islands within the Caribbean.