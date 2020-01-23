Woman Economics Census Official Manhandled On Duty In Kota

Police has registered a case below related sections of Indian Penal Code (Representational)

Kota:

One individual was arrested after some folks allegedly obstructed a lady from amassing information for the Financial Census and manhandled her in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday, police stated.

Nazeeran Bano, a resident of Pals colony, was allegedly manhandled whereas she was amassing information for the Census in Brijdham space below Borekheda police station limits, stated Station Home Officer (SHO) Mahesh Singh.

The girl went to the locality, together with another colleagues, when a person aided by a couple of different folks allegedly snatched her cell phone and deleted the census information from an App, the SHO stated.

She managed to contact her senior officers who rushed to the spot with police, he stated.

On the idea of Bano’s grievance, police registered a case in opposition to one Safaaut Ansari below related sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him for breach of peace, the officer stated.