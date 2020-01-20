Woman flashes gang sign and SMILES after being shot on Facebook live

By Jam Press and Dailymail.com Reporter

Revealed: 17:49 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:49 EST, 20 January 2020

That is the surprising second a girl casually smiles on the digital camera and factors a gang signal after she seems to get shot whereas her pal streams the incident stay on Fb.

Within the video, a girl movies her pal – sporting a pink t-shirt – strolling as much as a silver automotive alongside a residential road in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

It isn’t clear precisely when the incident occurred.

Whereas filming, the lady holds the cellphone to point out her face and shouts: ‘That is my home’. She then turns the digital camera on her pal and she or he talks to the driving force.

Unexpectedly, the driving force reverses the automotive earlier than three loud bangs – which seems to be gunshots – are heard, and her pal in pink falls on the ground.

Moments after a girl sporting pink gave the impression to be shot alongside a road in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she fell to the bottom. Seemingly unfazed, she smiles broadly for the digital camera as she clutches her aspect and a pool of blood begins to kind beneath her

She then flashes a gang signal and praises her ‘thug life’ earlier than her pal turns the digital camera off

The girl filming is then heard yelling: ‘Oh s**t! That b***h obtained shot’, earlier than working to her pal’s aspect.

Nonetheless filming, the lady factors the digital camera on her pal who clutches at her aspect the place a big pool of blood may be seen gathering beneath her.

However unfazed, the woman in pink smiles broadly on the digital camera and flashes a gang signal regardless of struggling a bullet wound.

The girl filming can then be heard saying: ‘Yea, thug life. This alright.’

The sufferer then replies: ‘Thug life child, God nonetheless good. You heard me?’

Moments earlier than the capturing, the lady in pink is filmed by her pal as she approaches a silver automotive alongside a road in Chattanooga

The girl in pink is seen mendacity on the bottom and clutching at her sides after she appeared to get shot on the Fb stay video

The incident was filmed by a girl in purple, who streamed it stay on Fb. After her pal appeared to get shot, she is heard saying, ‘Oh s**t! That b***h obtained shot’ earlier than working to her pal’s aspect

The girl filming then says she’s going to show the digital camera off.

The surprising video was reposted on Twitter with the caption @ricchgorl, and has gained greater than four.three million views. Lots of of individuals have expressed their disbelief over how informal each ladies behaved.

One wrote: ‘They need to get shot up loads trigger they’re being too informal concerning the scenario like is she gone go to the hospital did they name a ambulance like umm they actually simply chilling on the street the automotive ain’t even go away but.’