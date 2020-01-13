Woman found dead following house fire in Brampton

A lady has been discovered lifeless following a home hearth in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police mentioned officers had been referred to as to a house within the Fireplace Dr.-Navy Crescent space at round three p.m. on Monday.
Brampton firefighters discovered a girl’s physique in the home.
Police mentioned roads within the speedy space are closed whereas police examine.
