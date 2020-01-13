News

Woman found dead following house fire in Brampton

January 14, 2020
1 Min Read

A lady has been discovered lifeless following a home hearth in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police mentioned officers had been referred to as to a house within the Fireplace Dr.-Navy Crescent space at round three p.m. on Monday.

Brampton firefighters discovered a girl’s physique in the home.

Police mentioned roads within the speedy space are closed whereas police examine.

FIRE

-Name in at three:02pm

-Space of Fireplace Dr. and Navy Crescent #Brampton

-Home hearth, feminine positioned deceased in the home

–@BramptonFireES on scene

-Highway closures within the speedy space

-PR200015644 pic.twitter.com/ewttl3hpW2

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 13, 2020

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment