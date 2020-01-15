Woman found in burning apartment was murdered: Cops

A lady who died after being pulled from a burning house in Scarborough on Monday was murdered.

Toronto Police say the dying of Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, was dominated a murder following a autopsy examination on Tuesday.

Emergency crews have been known as to 25 Bay Mills Blvd. round three:05 a.m. Monday for a hearth in an 18th-floor unit.



The burned-out 18th-floor unit at 25 Bay Mills Blvd. the place a girl was discovered Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She later died. (Kevin Connor/Toronto Solar)

Firefighters discovered Kudzianiuk affected by critical accidents. She died in hospital.

Police didn’t launch the reason for dying.

No arrests have been made.

Kudzianiuk is the town’s third murder of the yr.

Anybody with data is requested to name murder detectives at 416-808-7400.