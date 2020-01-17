January 16, 2020 | 9:47pm

A bible-studying South Carolina lady on Thursday was sentenced to 25 years in jail for fatally poisoning her husband with eye drops.

Lana Clayton, 53, pleaded responsible to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with meals on Thursday in reference to the July 2018 demise of her hubby, Steven Clayton, native retailers reported.

Lana had initially instructed deputies that Steven suffered from vertigo and tumbled down the steps, the place she discovered him face-down on July 21 of their $800,000 house in Clover, South Carolina.

Deputies mentioned Clayton ultimately admitted to spiking her 64-year-old husband’s water with eye drops over a 3 day span, between July 19 and 21.

An post-mortem discovered a excessive dose of tetrahydrozoline in his physique. The chemical, present in over-the-counter drops, reminiscent of Visine, acts as a neurotoxin and assaults the nervous system when swallowed.

Prosecutors mentioned Clayton was mad at her allegedly abusive husband and wished him to undergo, WSOC-TV reported.

In addition they declare that Clayton killed Steven — an accountant and founding father of nationwide firm Bodily Remedy Sources — for his cash and burned his will after his demise.

Her protection lawyer, Harry Dest, mentioned she suffered submit traumatic stress dysfunction from being sexually abused earlier than her marriage.

The lawyer additionally mentioned Steven “hit her, kicked her and choked her” all through their five-year marriage.

“I allowed these emotions to make me do something in a matter of seconds that I will forever regret,” Clayton mentioned in court docket at her sentencing.

Lana, who was Steven’s seventh spouse, tried to kill herself earlier than her arrest by taking drugs and turning on the fuel within the range. She left a suicide word.

Two years earlier than the poisoning, in Might 2016, Clayton had shot her hubby behind the pinnacle with the crossbow, telling cops on the time that it was an accident.

In 2010, she’d written in a Fb submit that Steven had been untrue.

“My husband is not a drunk he had an affair,” she wrote. “However, he is the father of my children and my kids look at my Facebook. Soooo. I do appreciate the support though.”

Neighbors mentioned she was a part of a neighborhood Bible Research group. She labored as a nurse for the VA hospital in Charlotte till her arrest.

She had initially confronted the demise penalty or life in jail on a homicide cost, earlier than copping to the lesser cost of manslaughter underneath a plea settlement.