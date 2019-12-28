Woman Goes Into Premature Labour On Train, Gets Help From Army Doctors

The Indian Military shared on Twitter the photograph of the child aboard the practice.

New Delhi:

When a pregnant girl boarded the Howrah Specific practice as we speak, little did she know that her journey would spring the largest shock of her life.

The lady went into untimely labour even because the practice was on the transfer. As luck would favour, she received quick assist from Indian Military medical doctors who had been aboard the identical practice.

Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of military’s 172 Army Hospital efficiently helped the girl within the supply of her child, the Extra Directorate Common of Public Data of the Indian Military wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Military additionally shared on Twitter the photograph of the child aboard the practice.

They stated each the mom and the child are “hale and hearty.”