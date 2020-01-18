Woman in her 30s falls seven floors to her death as police launch murder investigation

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

A girl in her 30s fell seven flooring to her loss of life within the early hours of this morning, as police launch a homicide investigation and arrest a 52-year-old man.

The physique was discovered by police outdoors Clarendon Home in Hove, Brighton, at 5.53am, and she or he was declared useless on the scene.

The arrested man, who’s being questioned by Sussex Police’s main crime group, is reportedly identified to the lady and has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Officers had additionally lately being in touch with the sufferer and 52-year-old man, which means the case has additionally been referred to the Unbiased Police Complaints Fee (IOPC).

Footage from the scene present a police line outdoors the home, with an officer standing guard. Baggage that gave the impression to be from paramedics had been additionally seen on the bottom on the scene this morning.

A spokesman for Sussex police mentioned: ‘At 5.53am on January 18 police had been referred to as to after a girl believed to be in her early thirties was reported to have fallen to the bottom from the seventh flooring of the flats.

‘She was sadly confirmed useless on the scene. The loss of life is being investigated by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Main Crime Group and a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.’