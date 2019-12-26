Woman in her 60s is seriously hurt in crash after ‘three men dragged her from a house’

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

A girl in her 60s was significantly injured in a crash after three males reportedly snatched her from a home and bundles her into an Audi TT on Christmas Day.

Police had been referred to as to a property in Kirkby round 9pm over issues for the security of a lady who was then concerned in a crash in Melling minutes later.

The center-aged male driver was detained on the scene and arrested for plenty of completely different offences.

Pictured: Police search a property in Kirkby this morning after three males reportedly snatched a lady in her 60s from the home

He was taken to custody for questioning. The girl was taken to hospital with critical accidents.

Police had been pictured looking out a house with a Christmas tree within the window this morning.

Neighbours have stated there was an incident within the street final night time and had been shocked to get up to police on the scene.

They stated there was a younger woman in the home on the time of the incident. One neighbour recommended it was a household dispute.

A spokesperson, from Merseyside Police stated: ‘Officers are at present within the Kirkby space following stories of a priority for security of a lady.

‘We had been referred to as simply earlier than 9pm to stories that three males had attended an deal with in Cleveland Shut, Liverpool.

Forensics are pictured on the scene this morning the place a lady was reportedly taken from her house on Christmas Day

‘Right here, a lady in her 60s was reportedly threatened and brought from the deal with in an Audi TT. Shortly after this, the Audi was concerned in a street visitors collision on Financial institution Lane/Melrose Highway, Liverpool.

‘The driving force, a center aged man was detained on the scene and arrested for plenty of offences. He has been taken to custody for questioning.

‘The girl has been taken to hospital with what’s described as critical accidents. Highway closures stay in place on Banks Lane/Shevingtons Lane and Banks Lane/Prescot Highway.’