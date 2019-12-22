Woman Injured After Guard Shoots Arrow At Her Over Drying Clothes: Cops

The safety guard has been arrested, police mentioned (Representational)

Dehradun:

In a weird incident, a safety guard in Uttarakhand’s Pauri injured a girl by firing an arrow at her for allegedly drying garments on the boundary wall of the plot he was manning, police mentioned on Sunday.

Rajni Devi (35) was significantly injured and rushed to a hospital because the iron arrowhead hit her within the chest, Kotdwar Police Station In-charge Manoj Ratoori mentioned.

The incident occurred on Saturday and the safety guard, recognized as Ramlal, has been arrested, the officer mentioned.

The boundary partitions of Ms Devi’s home and the plot which Ramlal guards are adjoining. When she dried garments on the wall, Ramlal objected to it resulting in a heated argument between the 2, he mentioned.

Ramlal then introduced his bow and arrow and fired at Devi, the officer added.