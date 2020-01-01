Woman inspired by David Attenborough’s Blue Planet celebrates one year without buying ANYTHING

A girl is celebrating one 12 months with out shopping for something she ‘did not want’ after being impressed to chop down on consumption by a David Attenborough documentary.

Music trainer Becky Dell, from London, grew involved concerning the quantity of plastic within the ocean after watching the Blue Planet programme and set herself the problem final December.

She determined to solely purchase meals, drink and fundamental toiletries in 2019, and averted spending cash on objects like garments, presents, jewelry, vegetation or something disposable.

Becky took to Twitter final evening to announce the top of her year-long problem, revealing she saved £1,621.69 after the 12 month effort, which she donated to charity.

Celebrating the top of the problem, she wrote: ‘I’m on the final day on not-buying-anything-I-don’t-need-year and thought I would share in case it conjures up you to do the identical.’

She stated she was impressed to take ‘huge motion’ after watching the David Attenborough programme final 12 months, saying: ‘I watched the plastic floating within the oceans and puzzled, with disgrace, how a lot was mine.

She went on: ‘I made a decision to do a 12 months of not consuming. My solely rule was “not to buy anything I didn’t need”. This meant I might purchase meals, drink and fundamental toiletries and so on.

‘I did not purchase; garments, sneakers, presents, different make-up, hair merchandise, jewelry, baggage, decorations, something disposable, vegetation, flowers, home objects and so on.’

She determined to ‘stage up’ the problem by donating the cash she had saved to charity.

And after the 12 months with out spending, Becky saved a complete of £1,621.69.

Nevertheless, she acknowledged she had sometimes purchased objects, saying: ‘I purchased 12 issues through the 12 months, for instance, a brand new jacket when my zip broke at -15 up a mountain, brr, a few important issues for my very aged cats and a few important home objects. Each made me actually irritated!’

She additionally stated she instructed supportive family and friends about her problem, and was prompted to make extra presents all year long for birthdays and Christmas, together with jam, desserts, and embroidery.

She added: ‘The factor I missed probably the most was shopping for vegetation and flowers, I like nature and located that tough.

‘Options have been rising flowers from seed (tougher than it sounds however I attempted!) and getting cuttings from associates (pretty factor to do). I now have rhubarb rising!’

She defined the very first thing she would purchase have been a brand new pair of socks, saying: ‘I’m so determined for socks, and tights and pajamas.’

‘In line with my listing, I additionally need to purchase a Chilli water bottle, vegetation, good tea-towels and a tea strainer. Thrilling.’

Becky additionally revealed that January to August have been ‘surprisingly straightforward’ months, whereas she admitted the problem turned harder within the second a part of the 12 months.

She stated: ‘Garments began working out and nevertheless a lot I darned my socks they only stayed holey. It bought simpler in December as I might begin counting down.’

Becky went on to say that she hoped the problem would encourage others to contemplate how a lot they have been consuming.