Woman is charged with manslaughter after her newborn banged its head and died

Italian cops have charged a girl with involuntary manslaughter after her child allegedly banged its head when she gave beginning, not realising she was pregnant.

The lady, who’s reportedly of Swedish origin however who lives in Italy, instructed the police the child banged its head when it was being born, and that she had been unaware that she was pregnant.

She mentioned that the umbilical wire was nonetheless connected when the child fell onto the ground and banged its head.

The child was nonetheless alive when hospitalised on the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome (pictured) but it surely died two days later

Her mom had then come into the room, noticed the child on the ground and wrapped it in a towel earlier than calling an ambulance.

Medics then collected the girl, aged 30, and her injured child from the house in Acilia, a neighbourhood of Rome in central-western Italy.

The child was nonetheless alive when hospitalised on the Bambino Gesu Hospital but it surely died two days later.

Medics had initially recommended that the blow to the top may need been attributable to an object however tried homicide expenses have now been modified to involuntary manslaughter as police examine the tragic demise.

Native media mentioned the suspect, who has not been named, is at present being held below home arrest and can attend court docket later this week.