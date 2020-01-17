News

Woman is stabbed to death in home as police arrest 28-year-old on suspicion of murder 

January 17, 2020
Lady is stabbed to dying in residence by man who knew her as police arrest 28-year-old on suspicion of homicide

  • Police had been known as round 9.30pm Thursday to stories that lady was stabbed 
  • The girl died on the scene in a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket
  • Suspect has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre

A 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after a lady was stabbed to dying in Suffolk, police have mentioned.

Police had been known as simply after 9.30pm on Thursday to stories that the girl had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended however the lady died on the scene.

A 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide following the dying of a lady in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, on Thursday, police have mentioned

Police consider that the person and girls had been recognized to one another. 

A cordon stays in place on the property and roads are closed off.

The person has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning.

