Woman is stabbed to death in home as police arrest 28-year-old on suspicion of murder 

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Printed: 03:25 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:34 EST, 17 January 2020

A 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after a lady was stabbed to dying in Suffolk, police have mentioned.

Police had been known as simply after 9.30pm on Thursday to stories that the girl had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended however the lady died on the scene.

A 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide following the dying of a lady in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, on Thursday, police have mentioned

Police consider that the person and girls had been recognized to one another.

A cordon stays in place on the property and roads are closed off.

The person has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning.