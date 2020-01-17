Woman is stabbed to death in home as police arrest 28-year-old on suspicion of murder 

Lady is stabbed to dying in residence by man who knew her as police arrest 28-year-old on suspicion of homicide
A 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after a lady was stabbed to dying in Suffolk, police have mentioned.
Police had been known as simply after 9.30pm on Thursday to stories that the girl had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket.
Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended however the lady died on the scene.
A 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide following the dying of a lady in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, on Thursday, police have mentioned
Police consider that the person and girls had been recognized to one another.
A cordon stays in place on the property and roads are closed off.
The person has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning.
