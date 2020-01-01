Woman killed and man critically injured in Compton shooting on New Year’s Day

A lady was killed and a person was critically injured in a capturing in Compton on New Yr’s Day, officers stated.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division deputies have been referred to as to the 2200 block of West 154th Road in Compton at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a capturing.

Deputies discovered a girl and a person, each with gunshot wounds to the chest, stated Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez, a division spokeswoman. The girl died at a hospital. The person remained in crucial situation Wednesday.

The individual of curiosity detained within the capturing was “in a dating relationship” with the lady who was shot, the sheriff’s division stated.

The couple’s kids, between the ages of 10 and 14, have been current when their mom was shot, however they weren’t injured, the sheriff’s division stated.

The incident is just not gang-related, the sheriff’s division stated. The gun has not been recovered.

Anybody with details about the shootings ought to name the sheriff’s murder bureau at (323) 890-5500.