Woman Killed By Lover, 5-Year-Old Daughter Saw Crime: Gurgaon Cops

A neighbour of the sufferer discovered her along with her throat slit on Wednesday (Representational)

Gurgaon:

A 35-year-old married girl was allegedly killed by a person mentioned to be in a relationship along with her, police mentioned on Thursday.

A neighbour of the sufferer discovered her along with her throat slit on Wednesday and knowledgeable the sufferer’s husband.

“Sabana, a native of Bihar, had come to stay with her husband in Gurgaon’s Dharuhera on January 3. She was allegedly murdered by Malal Alam,” mentioned ACP (Crime) Preetpal Singh.

“After the woman’s husband left for work, Alam came to meet Sabana. Alam murdered Sabana following a confrontation between them after she refused to continue their relationship,” the ACP mentioned.

“The entire crime was witnessed by Sabana’s five-year-old daughter,” he added.

The officer mentioned that they had registered a case of homicide in opposition to Alam on the criticism of the sufferer’s husband and a hunt was on to arrest the accused.