Woman Killed Over Dowry In Odisha, Body Buried In Mango Orchard: Police

The physique was recovered by police from a mango orchard, police stated. (Representational)

Sambalpur (Odisha):

The physique of a 20-year-old married lady, who had been lacking since January 1, was recovered by police from a mango orchard in Odisha’s Sambalpur, officers stated on Sunday.

The girl, recognized as Arati Singh, was married to at least one Kunal Singh Yadav (22) in 2018. Each of them had been from Arrah in Bihar and used to remain in Sambalpur with household, police stated.

Arati’s father Satyendra Singh had given Rs four lakh as dowry to Kunal’s household throughout their marriage ceremony, however the lady was allegedly tortured for more cash, police stated.

Kunal and his relations had been additional demanding Rs 1 lakh and a gold chain, they stated.

Satyendra Singh had spoken to Ms Arati on December 31 over the cellphone.

He once more known as on January 2 however was advised by Kunal that Arati had been lacking, police stated.

When Satyendra Singh got here to town on January 7, he discovered that Kunal’s home was locked up.

Thereafter, he lodged a grievance on the girls’s police station alleging that his daughter may need been killed, officers stated.

Kunal was nabbed by a particular crew shaped by the police to research the case.

The physique was exhumed from a mango orchard at Bagdihi within the Dhanupali police station limits based mostly on data obtained after interrogating him, police stated.

A minimum of 5 individuals are suspected to be concerned within the incident and the matter is being additional investigated, stated PK Mohapatra, extra superintendent of police of Sambalpur.

The physique has been despatched for post-mortem, he added.