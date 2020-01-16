Woman looks like she has ‘jaundice’ after help from makeup consultant

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

A lady has gone viral after sharing the outcomes of a relatively unlucky makeover at a magnificence counter.

Chelsea, from the US, visited a department of an Ulta cosmetics retailer to be color-matched for a brand new basis this week, however was left horrified by the shade she was given.

She revealed how the make-up advisor advised her she had discovered the ‘excellent’ shade, earlier than presenting her with shiny yellow make-up.

Posting an image of the questionable outcomes to Twitter, she shortly went viral, racking up 120,000 retweets and likes, with some followers joking evaluating the shade to ‘jaundice’.

‘Guys I am useless. I went to ulta to purchase new basis and the lady that helped me stated ‘oh yeah, it matches your pores and skin completely,’ however please take a look at this. Lmao,’ she wrote [sic].

Alongside the message, she shared an image of the advisor’s work which left her face in a yellowish shade fully totally different from her neck.

Ulta is an American chain of magnificence shops in the USA, headquartered in Illinois.

Reacting to the hilarious submit on-line, one individual stated the wonder technician who suggested Chelsea on the shade would ‘do you something for a sale’.

‘They’re going to do something for a sale, man,’ one person tweeted in response to the selfie.

One other instructed that her tone was harking back to jaundice and he or she must be compensated for her troubles.

‘Why did she match you with jaundice? They want higher lighting in these retailer as a result of that’s ridiculous. They need to supply to cleanse, tone and moisturize with Spf to get that mess off you earlier than you left,’ they penned.

‘What was the title on it? “Jaundice #three?’, a person jokingly requested, whereas one individual leapt to the advisor’s ‘defence’.

‘In her protection, her earlier job was at a mortuary. She ready the our bodies for viewing,’ they joked.